Eight new beauty products to try if you’re looking for a change

We tried and test new beauty products so you don't have to. From haircare to skincare this guide has you covered from tip to toe.

If you’re feeling ‘blah’ and in need of a change switching to new beauty products might be exactly what you need.

Luckily for you, The Citizen’s beauty team has tried out a few self-care beauty treats, so that we can report back on what works.

NUXE Crème Fraîche de Beauté Cream-in-Mist

For big-city girls, NUXE’s luxurious cream-in-mist is essential.

This mist is high on our list of winter skincare favourites, because of how incredibly hydrated your skin will feel after a couple of sensual spritzes. This feminine and gently scented essential is cleverly enriched with sweet almond botanical milk that keeps your moisture levels balanced. This is the ultimate new beauty product to add to your cabinet.

Try keeping it in your handbag, or on your work from home space, for much-needed moisture top-ups.

Priced at R375 from select Woolworths, Foschini and Truworths stores

SVR Sebiaclear Micro-Peel

Your skincare routine has just improved, thanks to this little green bottle. We warmly welcome SVR’s unclogging, smoothing renewal water. As you know, your pores do not open or close. However, your pores can appear smaller or larger based on how clogged they are. That’s why this special formula is a top choice for us.

The blend of niacinamide and salicylic acid works wonders for eliminating skin imperfections such as blackheads or spots. It’s perfect for skin experiencing a hormonal breakout, or acne-prone skin.

Just apply a little with a cotton pad, after cleansing, for a fresh, instant skin detox. The result is fresh skin, that looks and feels clean. This renewal water is gentle on sensitive skin and will not make your facial skin peel.

Priced at R398 from www.absoluteskin.co.za, www.shopfomo.com and www.riekiemedaesthetic.co.za

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream All-Over Miracle Oil

This miracle oil can be used on your skin or hair and will leave your skin feeling super smooth. We love using it as a hair treatment as its delicious floral/citrus scent is intoxicating to smell throughout the day. Treat yourself by indulging in this multi-purpose oil.

Priced at R440 from Woolworths, Edgars and Foschini.

Nivea Love Fun Times Shower Gel

Enjoy this moisturising shower gel, that will leave your skin feeling soft and nourished. As an added bonus, this shower gel will leave you with an invigorating pink grapefruit scent, that will linger a little longer. Now you’ll be able to enjoy winter at home with bae and you’ll smell great doing it too.

R36.99 from Clicks and Dis-Chem

St Moriz Professional Fast Tanning Mousse

If this cold weather is leaving you looking a little pale, this is a great time to apply a self-tanner. Just exfoliate with your favourite, gentle scrub, tap yourself dry and then apply a St Moriz medium tan. Leave it on for 1h if you would like a subtle glow, 2h for a slightly more bronzed look or 3h+ for a deeper bronzed, but still natural look.

This is an ultra-lightweight mousse that instantly absorbs into the skin. Remember to use a tanning mitt, St Moriz sells professional mitts too, the mitt allows you to apply an even, streak-free tan and will stop you from getting orange palms post-self-tan. This is a light, non-sticky formula, that doesn’t have an overpowering self-tan scent.

St Moriz Professional Mitt priced at R99.95 from Dis-Chem

St Moriz Professional Fast Tanning Mousse priced at R149.95 from Dis-Chem

Marc Anthony Grow Long Anti-Breakage Oil

This hair treatment will add softness, and shine back to your air, without weighing it down. It has a super sweet scent (like burnt sugar) which may not be everyones’ cup of tea, but it really is a great hair care oil.

This treatment uses a clever combination of ginseng, caffeine and sunflower seed oil to penetrate your locks, to leave them feeling silky smooth and tamed.

Priced at R194.99 from Dis-Chem and Clicks

L’Occitane en Provence Delicious Lip Scrub

If your lips are looking a little worse for wear at the moment, then an oxblood red winter lippie is not going to be the look you’re going for. Not without a little date night prep first.

Try this fresh, lightly fragranced, fruity exfoliator to achieve the soft, kissable, flake-free look you’re going for. Just don’t lick the product off while exfoliating – trust us, you’ll be tempted to. This lip scrub is available in scents; marmalade kiss, and raspberry crush.

Priced at R295 from L’Occitane en Provence

Batiste Rose Gold Dry Shampoo

If you’re in a rush and in-between hair washes then give this dry shampoo a go, it adds lovely volume to your hair, makes it feel fresh and clean and leaves your locks smelling great again. Perfect for a date night in.

Priced at R93.99 from Clicks

OGX Anti-Breakage + Keratin Oil Weightless Rapid Reviving Oil

This is another, affordable, haircare oil that will act as an essential dose of nutrition for your silky strands. It smells great, works well and helps hold down flyaways too.

Priced at R209.95 from Dis-Chem, Clicks, Foschini and Takealot

