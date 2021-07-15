‘Uzalo’ and ‘Durban Gen’ cast fear going to work amid KZN unrest

Kaunda Selisho

Cast and crew from Uzalo and Durban Gen are faced with uncertainty as they have had to choose their lives over their livelihoods.

Durban-based productions Uzalo and Durban Gen have had to halt filming amid looting and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal.

In recent days, the media has been taken over by scenes across the country of buildings being looted and set on fire as well as scenes of major roads being blocked in both KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Daily Sun reports that cast members of both shows have no idea when they will be able to return to work.

Stars of SABC1’s Uzalo have been home since the beginning of the week, when the protest action and looting intensified and got media attention.

Both shows are produced by Stained Glass TV, a production house co-owned by former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Gugu Zuma-Ncube. She co-owns the business with Kobedi “Pepsi” Pokane. Zuma-Ncube’s sister Thuli Zuma also works for the company.

“It’s better to stay at home and save our lives,” an unidentified Uzalo actor told the publication.

Another actor from the same production expressed fears at how their life would be impacted by the riots in the long term as they may starve – not only because they are not working but because stores in and around the province had no stock or were fast running out.

A Durban Gen cast member told the publication how a major store next door to the studio was looted, illustrating just how close they were to the action.

Cast and crew from both shows are now faced with uncertainty as they have had to choose their lives over their livelihoods.

None of the show’s cast members has said anything on social media regarding the ongoing unrest in the province.



Members of the army have been deployed to both provinces to assist police in restoring law and order while members of affected communities began clean-up efforts on Thursday.

