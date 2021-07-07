‘Survivor SA’: Do we have a winner yet? The contenders.

Hein Kaiser

This week’s episode may have drawn a finishing post for some, while likely winners are starting to emerge.

This week Survivor South Africa: Immunity Island hits the near-halfway mark and after five episodes of blindsiding, manoeuvring, double-agenting and exits, there are some frontrunners, likely casualties and titbits that make the final stretch to victory a must watch.

This week’s best Survivor 1uotes

“My heart nearly fell out of my ass,” said Nicole right after the buff-drop.

“It’s going to be a walk in the park,” Anela just before losing the Immunity Island Challenge.

“He saved my life,” Santoni gushing after Chappies assisted her in the river during the Rewards Challenge.

“He’s a flip-flopper,” Tyson lobbying to get Dino voted off Survivor.

“I am suggesting to the flow what the flow should be doing, but I let the flow decide,” Kiran after being asked by Nico whether there is a flow between players and his strategy.

“I have never had a set plan in my life, chaos suits me,” Dino at Tribal Council

“This is the greatest game on earth,” Dino’s parting shot after being voted out.

“Trust can be your greatest friend or worst enemy,” said host Nico after Tribal Council.

“I am sure these people will stab me in the back, I just have to stab them in the back first,” said Santoni in a preview of next week’s instalment.

Castaway most likely to win Survivor right now

Kiran is one of the frontrunners to take the title. Over the past couple of weeks, he has emerged as a master strategist and has come to the fore as an admirable hustler. He handles change very well and has shown himself to be agile, trustworthy to his closest allies and a dangerous, albeit silent enemy.

Next week’s chopping block prediction

After the buff drop this week, old alliances are clicked back into place and new ones will be forged. However, Santoni’s double play may come back to bite her next week should Zamba gather at Tribal Council again. Wardah is out for her blood and with Dino gone, Tyson and Kiran do not need her as an alliance partner.

At Vuna, Quieng is likely the next castaway as she may be seen as mostly harmless, not too aligned, and disposable as numbers need to start trimming down ahead of the merge. Alliance forming will become the most critical aspect of the game and she may be collateral damage in the process.

Hero award

Until now, nobody could really lay claim to this. But Chappies’ performance during the Reward Challenge, helping both Wardah and Santoni complete the swim in addition to retrieving three puzzle pieces himself for his team. However, it may also mark him as a potential threat after the imminent tribal merge. While this may mean Chappies will be voted out before the final show, he has earned the title Hero of Survivor.

Sexy award

Without a doubt Chappies’ heroics, toned body and reluctant hero attitude makes him irresistible with Tyson and his pure physicality and statuesque muscular appearance as a close second amongst the male contenders. Nicole and her bikini and bitsy-revealing side-cleavage top has made some solid eye candy during the past couple of episodes.