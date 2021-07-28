Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don’t take regular baths

Lerato Maimela

When asked who taught her not to bath, Mila Kunis said she grew up with no hot water, therefore she sees no need to take regular showers.

American actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis continue to grow stronger in their union.

This after sharing the same sentiments on a podcast that they do not believe in bathing their kids as well as themselves too often.

The That ’70s Show stars recently made an appearance on an episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast where the topic of bathing arouse, exposing the couple’s thoughts and beliefs around bathing on a regular basis.

During the podcast, the host told his co-host Monica Padman that using soap on a daily basis rids the body of its natural oils. The couple joined in on the topic and agreed with the statement, adding that they only wash their vital parts each day.

Shocked by the revelations, Padman posed the question “who taught you to not wash?” and Kunis then explained that when she was younger she did not have access to hot water, which is why she did not see the point in taking showers often.

“I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child so I didn’t shower very much anyway,” said Kunis.

The couple then went on to say that they had passed their bathing traditions onto their two children, Wyatt who is 6, and Dimitri who is 4, and believe that their children only need to be washed if there is noticeable dirt on them, otherwise they do not see the point in giving their children regular baths.

“I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns, ever. If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point,” said the couple.

The Guess Who star also added that he makes sure he washes his armpits and privates on a daily basis, and that he splashes his face with water after every workout.

“I wash my armpits and my crotch daily and nothing else ever. I throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out,” said the father of two.

The couple got married in 2015, years after they met on the hit television show That ’70s Show. They welcomed their first born Wyatt 2014, and soon after had their second child, Dimitri, in 2016.