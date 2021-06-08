Lifestyle
Celebs & viral | Entertainment | Lifestyle
Lerato Maimela
2 minute read
8 Jun 2021
3:27 pm

Trevor Noah gets a dub from Beyoncé Knowles

Lerato Maimela

Comedian Trevor Noah seems to be in Beyoncé's good books as she was seen fist bumping the comedian at a basketball game

Trevor Noah. Picture: Twitter

South African comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah was recently spotted being dubbed and fist bumped by Houston singer Beyoncé Knowles and South Africans are in awe at what a big deal Noah has become in the US.

The picture was shared by a tweep named Nhlanhla Ngwaqa, captioned: “It’s Trevor Noah and Beyoncé for me.”

The perfectly shot snap shows Trevor seated in the first row at a basketball game, with Beyoncé and rapper husband Jay Z walking past to find their own seats. While walking to their seats, Beyoncé and Noah acknowledge each other and they both extend their arms to give each other a fist bump.

ALSO READ: Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly back together or just friends?

The picture went viral on Twitter and South Africans have since been commenting how “Trevor Noah really is within”.

An old video of the comedian resurfaced. In the snippet from an episode of  The Daily Show, Trevor talks about how weird it was for him at first to be around internationally recognised and loved celebrities.

Twitter reactions from the comedians fans in South Africa:

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

LIFESTYLE

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly back together or just friends?
1 week ago
1 week ago

LIFESTYLE

Is Trevor Noah single again?
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

NEWS

WATCH: Trevor Noah – Israel, Palestine conflict 'not a fair fight'
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Zulu queen dies, Zondo praises Cyril, SA shields Trevor Noah
1 month ago
1 month ago


RELATED ARTICLES

LIFESTYLE

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly back together or just friends?
1 week ago
1 week ago

LIFESTYLE

Is Trevor Noah single again?
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

NEWS

WATCH: Trevor Noah – Israel, Palestine conflict 'not a fair fight'
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Zulu queen dies, Zondo praises Cyril, SA shields Trevor Noah
1 month ago
1 month ago