Trevor Noah gets a dub from Beyoncé Knowles

Comedian Trevor Noah seems to be in Beyoncé's good books as she was seen fist bumping the comedian at a basketball game

South African comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah was recently spotted being dubbed and fist bumped by Houston singer Beyoncé Knowles and South Africans are in awe at what a big deal Noah has become in the US.

The picture was shared by a tweep named Nhlanhla Ngwaqa, captioned: “It’s Trevor Noah and Beyoncé for me.”

It’s Trevor Noah and Beyonce for me???????? pic.twitter.com/7ye343hqnX — MaNwabi Nwabisa????✨ (@nhlanhlangwaqa) June 7, 2021

The perfectly shot snap shows Trevor seated in the first row at a basketball game, with Beyoncé and rapper husband Jay Z walking past to find their own seats. While walking to their seats, Beyoncé and Noah acknowledge each other and they both extend their arms to give each other a fist bump.

The picture went viral on Twitter and South Africans have since been commenting how “Trevor Noah really is within”.

An old video of the comedian resurfaced. In the snippet from an episode of The Daily Show, Trevor talks about how weird it was for him at first to be around internationally recognised and loved celebrities.

Trevor Noah really is within pic.twitter.com/CxfBaoxk3p — Sihle (@EugynLFC) June 7, 2021

Twitter reactions from the comedians fans in South Africa:

Trevor has lost his South African morals. He was supposed to stand up when greeting her. ???????????? — Mandem Confidence (@drunkneo__) June 7, 2021

This one is telling his friends about it???????????? pic.twitter.com/zB9vZA2sAj — MaNwabi Nwabisa????✨ (@nhlanhlangwaqa) June 7, 2021

It’s the angle of the camera for me, he wanted to make sure there’s evidence that indeed they touched each other lol pic.twitter.com/WyG0FQZoiw — mfana ka Johani.. ???????? (@SabeloThabethe3) June 7, 2021

So Trevor now uphila le life, just ubulise Beyonce ngathi its just a friend — Clibo Goqwana (@Clibo_sa1) June 7, 2021