Tweeps not having Chrissy Teigen’s pity party after fall from grace

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Chrissy Teigen says she feels 'depressed' after being 'cancelled' for her old comments and she is tired of acting like she is 'okay'.

The aftermath of Chrissy Teigen’s bullying and harassment comments that have haunted her 10 years later, is still being felt by the businesswoman.

The American model made a return to social media in June after she told then 16-year-old, MTV Teen Mom star Courtney Stodden, to “kill herself” for marrying a man in his 50s.

Teigen’s Twitter messages to Stodden from 2011 resurfaced in May 2021. Teigen apologised and went on a social media hiatus due to the mounting criticism. Her critics called for her to be “cancelled” because of her past commentary on other celebs controversies.

“Cancelled” has been a widely used term since 2020 and it refers to not giving any more support to a celebrity or well-known figure for their offensive comments or criminal actions, as defined by Merriam Webster.

She was once hailed as leading social media’s “wokeness”, for her brutal honesty and publicly shaming American politicians.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Teigen said it felt “weird” to be back and “pretend nothing happened”.

“Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer. I feel lost and need to find my place again. I need to snap out of this. I desperately wanna [sic] communicate with you guys, instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way. Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whole lot.”

WATCH

Teigen has admitted she overshares about her life, including in this post which was picked apart by her detractors.

“I can’t do this silent shit anymore. If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch.”

Teigen has lost some business deals due to the old comments, as Macy’s dropped her cookware line called Cravings by Chrissy and Bloomingdale’s ended their deal with the Sports Illustrated model.

And it seems like people are not sympathetic toward Teigen.

How John Legend be hanging out and putting up with Chrissy Teigen pic.twitter.com/H6YBB9u0KS— Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) July 15, 2021

Very depressed Chrissy Teigen wants to let us all know how depressed she is b/c she’s a hateful twat & now she can’t have fun being a twat on social media anymore. She also said she needs time off her couch even though she was just in Italy with family and friends for 2 weeks. ???? pic.twitter.com/q2y6xRBC9T— Erin Moon Honey Davies (@erinheartscoco) July 15, 2021