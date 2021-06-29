Tweeps react to Anele’s boot disaster: ‘This one is for Kelly Rowland’

Lerato Maimela

Tweeps suggested Mdoda's unfortunate delivery is payback for when she called Rowland unattractive.

Talk show host Anele Mdoda has amused her fans and followers by posting side by side pictures of winter knee-high boots she bought online, versus the boots that were delivered. If it’s not the online shopping disaster of the century, then what is?

Anele wanted gorgeous nude, sharp pointed thigh-high boots and decided to have them customised to fit correctly. What she received were brown two-toned, round boots which have adjustable strings to loosen or tighten them and look nothing like what she ordered.

Mdoda took to social media to post that she has officially become a victim of “what I ordered versus what I got”.

“Six weeks ago I ordered bespoke thigh high boots ( for the baddie that I am ) and I have my boots custom made because I have big legs. Yhu guys after so much consult and up and down… the boots arrived. ???????????????????? #aneleandtheclub at this point in time we would like to ask for privacy and deal with this as a family ????????????????????????????????,” said Anele on the Instagram post.

Anele also posted her story on Twitter and many tweeps have alluded that her unfortunate delivery is payback for once suggesting that Kelly Rowland is not attractive.

I am officially part of ‘What I ordered VS what I got’ club #AneleandtheClub ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/nRYKXcSJwh — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) June 29, 2021

Here are some twitter reactions to Mdoda’s post:

Good. This one is for Kelly Rowland. — Neo.ㅤ (@NeoMT7) June 29, 2021

Those boots look like they could be worneth by a Bartholomew ????. — I am Happy???? ♏ (@thatchic11) June 29, 2021

Nooooo ????????????????. That’s what Achilles wore when he was going to war. — South Park Kenny (@masieC) June 29, 2021

Have you tried standing on your tiptoes against the wall next to the mirror???? — Le Ecologist ???????? (@Mulako) June 29, 2021

That has to be a mix-up with the order. It’s not even close???????????? — Thabi (@ntshuni) June 29, 2021

Kelly Rowland’s ancestors are working overtime on you. pic.twitter.com/D8h0ZZY19b — Zulu Problem Child (@realTre_Mad) June 29, 2021