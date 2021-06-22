Will Princess Diana’s statue reunite her boys Harry and William?

Asanda Matlhare

Princess Diana's statue will be unveiled next month to celebrate her 60th birthday and both brothers will attend.

To celebrate Princess Diana’s 60th birthday and preserve her memory, a statue will be unveiled next month.

According to Parade the unveiling of next month’s statue will be the first official sculpture of the late Princess of Wales.

It also reported that princes William and Harry commissioned the statue and the announcement was made in 2017.

Where will Princess Diana’s statue be located?

The statue will be placed in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, which was one of Diana’s favourite places during her 15 years living in Apartment 1A (now occupied by her son William and daughter-in-law Duchess Kate) She lived here both during her marriage to Prince Charles and after their divorce.

The garden was redesigned in 2017 by palace gardeners to mark 20 years since Diana died in a car crash in Paris. Inspired by Diana’s style and life, the garden was planted entirely with white flowers including white lilies as she loved to decorate her apartment at Kensington Palace with them.

Who will attend the unveiling?

ET reported at the weekend that Meghan Markle would not be attending the unveiling next month as she recently welcomed her daughter, Lilibet.

Prince Harry will be returning to London to attend the event. The last time he was in London was for his grandfather, Prince Phillip’s, funeral.

Express reported that Prince William stood firm against his wish of not having the Duke of Sussex at his mother’s unveiling.

Will the unveiling help the brothers reconcile?

It’s still uncertain if the two princes will reconcile but reports from the Mirror say the brothers will set their differences aside for the unveiling, but insiders claim there is no sign of reconciliation.

The Mirror continued to say the brothers are expected to make speeches at the event.