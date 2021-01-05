Durban’s ‘skop-en-donder’ spice lady talks setting Gordon Ramsay’s mouth on fire

Kaunda Selisho

Despite not initially knowing who Gordon Ramsay was, Moodley describes the world-famous chef as a lovely person.

When an unnamed international production company reached out to Durban-based spice merchant, Sanusha Moodley, to set up a brief shoot with Gordon Ramsay, Moodley admits that she had no idea who he was at first.

“Let me tell you something, I don’t have time to watch television. When I was approached to do this by some American production company, I had no idea who was coming,” said Moodley in a chat with The Citizen.

Moodley is the co-owner of Thirupathi Spices, a store located at Durban’s Victoria Street Spice Market that sells afro-Indian spices and other items.

It is at this store that Moodley filmed her now-infamous segment with Ramsay, where she got the internationally acclaimed chef to give raw “Mother in Law Exterminator” spice a try for his show Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, an experience Ramsay likened to licking a flame thrower.

Gordan Ramsey was never ready for some “skop and donder” South African spice! This is the best thing I have watched in a while. ???????? pic.twitter.com/rVQ6r2PqW9 — Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) January 3, 2021

In the episode, Moodley was tasked with using her expert skills to create a blend of spices that Ramsay could use to season some beef that he was supposed to braai for a Zulu chief, after a brief lesson with local chef and KwaZulu Natal native, Zola Nene.

According to National Geographic (DStv 181, StarSat 220), the series emphasises creating authentic local flavours under the guidance of local experts and food legends Ramsay meets along the way. So, in episode one, which is set in Durban, Zola and Ramsay cook up a culinary feast for a local Zulu chief.

“Their creations included braaied fish, ushatini [tomato & onion salsa], ujeqe [traditional bread], chakalaka, pap and steak on the braai.”

ALSO READ: Gordon Ramsay shares his 10-minute stir-fry recipe

When asked about her experience with Ramsay, Nene explained: “My first impression was, ‘wow, he is really tall’. He was so lovely and warm when we met for the first time, really personable and engaging. Gordon was incredible to work with and cook with. We had such fun filming, cooking and eating. Cooking for the chief was also an amazing experience, such an honour to cook for such a revered member of the community.”

This observation of Ramsay was echoed by Moodley, who described him as “a lovely person” before adding that she enjoyed the experience of filming with him.

She also stated that she believed his visit to the province and having it showcased on a global platform boded well for Durban and the province of KwaZulu-Natal as a whole.

Although there had been a dip in international visitors due to the global pandemic and travel restrictions, Moodley said that she and other merchants had survived solely on the support of local consumers.

“Thank God local clientele supports. That’s what is keeping business alive,” Moodley said.

In addition to cooking outdoors with Nene and visiting Moodley at the spice market, chef Ramsay gets up close with rhino, giraffes, zebras and hippos in the wilderness of KwaZulu-Natal.

He later leaps from a helicopter into the raging Indian Ocean before harvesting mussels on treacherous rocks, and then immersing himself in the local township culture.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted airs on DStv (channel 181).

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.