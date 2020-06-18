Rugs Original: A rug for every room

Since its inception, Rugs Original has grown through a process of careful curation into a countrywide presence, with over 14 stores across South Africa today, as well as a fully integrated online store, hosting an extensive selection of designs available in one central hub.
A prominent, and popular, member of the interior design community throughout South Africa, Rugs Original supplies both the wholesale and retail markets with a refined selection of floor coverings across a range of designs, textures, and specialist manufacturers.
Perhaps the most unique feature of the business, is that no matter your style, your room shape or the requirements of age, their ranges have something for everyone. When you think rugs, don’t just think rectangles or squares, as Rugs Original offers so much more.
Runners
Whether for the entrance of your home, for your kitchen, passage way or office, Rugs Original has more than 10 ranges that offer a host of runner options. From dark blue linear designs, to more intricate Persian and Oriental ranges, and floral designs, the options to create a welcoming entrance, or simply to add some creative flair to your chosen area, area endless.
Let’s not forget the kids, with the Kids Original brand, that offer bright and engaging designs, including some hopscotch prints, to not only create a lively area, but combine education through play.
Round rugs
Most rooms in the home and office reflect square areas, with couches, coffee tables and occasional chairs being square by design, so change it up with some round rugs to soften the design, and create a more holistic design element.
The Rugs Original collections offer a host of round rugs equipped to change the dimensions of any room. From plush, high piled rugs, designed for low traffic areas, to softer, low pile rugs, perfect for high traffic areas. Best of all, is that some of the ranges are machine washable, adding just one more element of functionality.
Kids Rugs
New to the Rugs Original stable, is Kids Original, offers a selection of delightful and playful designs which bring warmth and joy to children’s spaces. These rugs can be selected for a range of children’s needs, and include spill proof, play grip, reversible and ultra-soft options.
The addition of any of these rugs creates a kids space which is comforting, fun, and conveniently adaptable to the requirements of playtime.
Whether for a nursey, a child’s bedroom, or the bedroom of a teen or tween, the Rugs Original and Kids Original collections seamlessly integrate to provide the perfect options for any room in any home.
Outdoor Rugs
The Rugs Original Outdoor Range comes in a wide variety of colours and designs, from simple and stylish effects to modern pieces that enhance and beautify patios and other outdoor living areas.
Recognizing the extent to which South Africans love to entertain outdoors, Rugs Original allows customers to effectively create an outdoor space with the welcoming effect of an indoor room, adding a unique touch with these durable and washable rugs.
Many of the rugs on offer in the Rugs Original stable, are suitable for outdoor use, in that they are mildew resistant, and treated for UV protection, allowing you to truly transform your outdoor living space.
Adding rugs to an outdoor space, can truly tie the entire area together, and create a truly welcoming environment
Best of all about shopping for your perfect rug with Rugs Original, is that you don’t even have to leave the comfort of your home. Recognizing the greater prevalence of e-commerce activity, compounded with the heightened demand for adapting to a more lived-in home environment, Rugs Original has made ever deeper inroads into its already existing e-commerce space.
Beginning the transition period in 2015, the Rugs Original business model fundamentally shifted, to find a balance between traditional retail, and an online solution, that would allow the physical bricks-and-motor spatial requirements to be reduced, and greater customer satisfaction. Marrying the two together, would create a seamless, fully integrated solution for the business, that would provide customers with choices best suited to their preferences.
Added to this, Rugs Original does not charge shipping on items which are found to be unsuitable after delivery, and in this case a full refund is given, while the company also does not charge shipping on purchases over R2 500.
The website also carries direct contact details for customer support, as well as a WhatsApp line dedicated to resolving customer queries quickly and efficiently.
