How to ace a virtual job interview

Interviews can be stressful and nerve-wracking, but once you’re face-to-face with your interviewer, you have two options – impress them or let them forget about you as soon as you end the Skype call.
So, what do you do if you perspire easily when you’re nervous or start to stutter as soon as you’re asked complicated questions during your interview? You take a deep breath and answer confidently, bearing in mind the dreams and goals you’ve set for yourself.
Here are a few tips to guide you through the interview:
- Do your research. Take a look at Facebook or LinkedIn and understand your potential employer. Questions such as: “Why do you want to work for our company?” may arise and you need to provide them with a carefully considered answer. If you show interest in the company and respond well to tricky questions, you’re already making a positive first impression and they may call you back for a second interview.
- Moisturise cracked lips. During your interview, you’ll probably smile as often as you can without looking weird. Cracked lips can be a huge turn-off for many people and can eventually lead to bleeding. Apply a lip balm or Vaseline Blue Seal to your lips to soften and moisturise them before the interview.
- Be bold and confident. As much your interviewer needs to see how much you need the job, it’s also important to show them what they will be missing out on if they do not choose you. Just because the interview is happening online, it doesn’t mean posture is not important, so sit upright in your chair. Not only will you feel comfortable, but you’ll also look the part.
- Be punctual. A bad connection may delay your call unnecessarily. Check your WiFi connection at least 10 minutes before the interview. This will allow you to sort out any connectivity issues long before the interview.
Being called for an interview is all the proof you need that you are a suitable candidate. Keep that in mind before you hop on to the video call that swings fortune in your favour. Couple that confidence with a bit of preparation and you’ll be more than ready to ace your virtual interview.
