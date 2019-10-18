Not on my watch

South Africa’s crime stats paint a grim picture. According to Stats SA, 2.1 million crimes were reported between April 2018 and March 2019.
Sadly, even without the stats, many South Africans have an intimate knowledge of crime. It’s not far-fetched to assume you or someone close to you has been a victim of crime.
Law experts, government officials and religious leaders have all suggested solutions to the crime crisis: increased police visibility, harsher sentences for repeat offenders and better training for law enforcement officials. Perhaps we’re going about things the wrong way. Maybe we should shift from being reactive to proactive.
The South African government has a National Crime Prevention Strategy, but it’s not clear how many South Africans know about it. The strategy is based on four pillars: The Criminal Justice Process, Environmental Design, Transnational Crime as well as Community Values and Education, which creates programmes and initiatives that seek to change the way communities react to crime.
So, what can the average South African do to help? Well, the first step is realising that crime is not an acceptable norm, and isn’t “someone else’s problem” – we all, as citizens, need to get involved in fighting crime. There are a number of ways to do this. You could join your local neighbourhood watch, volunteer to mentor at-risk youths and report crimes instead of going the “none of my business” route.
