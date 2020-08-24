48 hours in pictures, 23 August 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/13 Israeli security officers prevent Palestinian labourers from entering Israeli areas after illegally crossing the Israeli security fence near Hebron, West Bank, 23 August 2020. Palestinian workers tried to enter Israel after an entry ban was imposed amid concerns over the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN 2/13 Children play in rain water after monsoon rains in Karachi, Pakistan, 23 August 2020. Heavy monsoon rain flooded several areas of Karachi causing traffic jams and power outages. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER 3/13 Lebanese people take pictures for damaged grain silos in Beirut port following a huge explosion rocked the city in Beirut, Lebanon, 23 August 2020. According to Lebanese Health Ministry at least 181 people were killed, and more than 6,000 injured in the Beirut blast that devastated the port area on 04 August and believed to have been caused by an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH 4/13 Coco Gauff of the US walks by Black Lives Matter signage on the court during her match against Maria Sakkari of Greece in the first round match at the Western and Southern Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 22 August 2020. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was relocated to NYC to immediately precede the US Open and to be played without fans. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES 5/13 A view of Solinskie Lake in Polanczyk, south-eastern Poland, 22 August 2020. People enjoy the warm temperatures and bright sunshine at a beach in the Lake Solina resort of Polanczyk. Temperatures rose to up to 30 degrees Celsius. EPA-EFE/DAREK DELMANOWICZ 6/13 Mexican wrestlers (known as Luchadors) perform during a Lucha Libre event at the chinampa luchas at the Mayor’s Office of Xochimilco in Mexico City, Mexico, 22 August 2020. A group of Mexican wrestlers took to the in Xochimilco to try to reactivate this spectacle sport and promote the economic recovery of this old lake area of the Mexican capital. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez 7/13 Men’s high jump event is held during the Golden Grand Prix 2020 Tokyo, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Meeting, held at the new National Stadium or the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 23 August 2020. The athletics meeting originally was scheduled for May 2020 but postponed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. No athletes from outside Japan participate in the meet. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA 8/13 People attend a protest against the results of the presidential elections, in Minsk, Belarus 23 August 2020. Opposition in Belarus alleges poll-rigging and police violence at protests following election results claiming that president Lukashenko had won a landslide victory in the 09 August elections. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH 9/13 An aerial picture taken by drone shows competitors start to swim from ferries at the Bosphorus during the Turkish Olympic Committee’s (TOC) 32nd Samsung Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race, in Istanbul, Turkey 23 August 2020. The race start on the Asian side of Istanbul at the harbour of the Kanlica district, and finish Kurucesme district on the Europe side. The average time required swimming the race between the starting and finishing points of the race is 50 minutes as the distance is 6.5 km. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU 10/13 A couple kiss as they visit an outdoor light immersive experience exhibition during the 2020 Beijing International Light Festival at a park in Beijing on August 22, 2020. Photo by WANG ZHAO / AFP 11/13 An aerial photograph taken on August 22, 2020, shows parasols on a beach of the Adriatic Sea in Durres, as a heatwave sweeps through Europe. – Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the number of tourists entering Albania dropped by 66 percent. The majority of tourists are domestic or from the neighbouring Kosovo and North Macedonia. Photo by Gent SHKULLAKU / AFP 12/13 A street seller carries straw hats and caps outside the Colosseum monument on August 22, 2020 in Rome during the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. – Italy has recorded its highest number of coronavirus infections since May 23, with 845 new cases reported over the last day, health ministry officials said on August 20. Italy in May emerged from a severe lockdown after becoming one the first European countries to report cases of COVID-19. Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP 13/13 Russian Topol intercontinental ballistic missiles is pictured during the 6th International Military Technical Forum ‘Army 2020’ in the military Patriot Park outside Moscow on August 23, 2020. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

