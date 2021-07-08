How to tell your child a loved one has passed away

These have been tough times for families and as more loved ones' lives are lost, more conversations need to take place, even with children.

Announcing a death to a child can be a challenge, especially when the truth is avoided by the parents. “You said grandad went away last week, but when is he coming back?”

Kids can ask questions that make us get into an instant panic, particularly if you weren’t prepared. One can never be fully prepared for the death of a loved one and kids are in the habit of dropping bombshells.

When they ask questions, however, they expect an answer. You can either lie, say that’s how things are, or use the opportunity to teach your child about the world in an effective way.

Death remains a topic that is difficult to talk about, even among adults. Death and grief change human beings in a very significant way. And as parents, we try to protect our children from experiencing that kind of pain at all costs. The truth is, even if we can wrap them in bubble wrap and keep them in the house, they will experience death one way or the other.

South African parents choose between whispering it to the child if they are younger, or just being honest with them when they are older and have a better understanding of death.

Some parents suggest watching the Lion King, as Mufasa’s death and Simba’s sadness paints a good picture for kids and can set families up for conversations about death.

In the case when your child asks about the death of a loved one or pet, this is how you can deal with it.

Understand exactly what your child is asking

It is easy to jump in and give your child a rehearsed textbook response to a death-related question. This can be ineffective when you are not clear about what your child is asking you. “When is grandad coming back?” could be a child not understanding the concept of death at all. It could also be a religious question about whether or not grandad will come back when Jesus does.

So, ask a clarifying question to figure out which part your child is most concerned about. Your child might understand death, but just not have the tools to deal with the grief. Understanding what is being asked helps you give the best response.

Bright Horizons, an organisation that offers child care solutions, recommends parents clarify the question first, because “at the heart of most of these questions are the underlying questions”. Maybe your child wants a guarantee that he/she is safe and that you won’t die and leave them tomorrow.

Offer simple explanations

For younger children, our responses should not complicate things and confuse them further. According to psychologist Benedict Mhlongo, “animated responses are best when providing replies to younger children, this gives them a sense of understanding through imagination and imagery”.

The Child Development Institute gives us an example: “Death may be made more clear by explaining it in terms of the absence of familiar life functions – when people die they do not breathe, eat, talk, think, or feel any more; when dogs die they do not bark or run any more; dead flowers do not grow or bloom any more.”

This provides the imagery Mhlongo suggests and the practical examples children are familiar with.

Mind your language

When explaining death to your child, be careful not to use language that confuses or scares your child. Phrases related to sleep may make your child scared of sleeping. Words like “eternal rest” and “rest in peace” make children think that dead people are just sleeping and will one day wake up, according to the Child Development Institute.

The National Centre for Biotechnology Information says that “similarly, if children are told that someone who died went away, brief separations may begin to worry them”. They will also constantly ask you when grandad is coming back if that’s how his death was explained.

This will never be a one-day conversation and chances are your children will have more questions at a later stage. Be open to this and help them navigate their world as best as possible.

*This article has been updated