Level 4: Stay home and binge these movies and series (Part 2)

Have a cinema experience in the comfort of your own home this weekend by streaming the latest series and movies on Showmax and Netflix

The country being in Level 4 lockdown does not mean your weekends have to be boring. Make a bowl of popcorn, gather the family and watch these amazing series and movies available for streaming and binging on Showmax and Netflix.

The Devil Wears Prada

The screenplay written by Aline Brosh McKenna is based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel of the same name. The film adaptation stars Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, a powerful fashion magazine editor, and Anne Hathaway as Andrea “Andy” Sachs, a college graduate who goes to New York City and lands a job as Priestly’s co-assistant. Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci co-star as co-assistant Emily Charlton and art director Nigel Kipling, respectively. Adrian Grenier, Simon Baker, and Tracie Thoms play key supporting roles.

The film is celebrating its 15th anniversary since premiering in 2006.

What to watch on Showmax this weekend

A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 2 – available for binging now

The show consists of comedic sketches performed by a main cast of Black women comediennes that comprise producer and creator Thede, Ashley Nicole Black and Gabrielle Dennis. Laci Mosley and Skye Townsend joined the cast in season 2 and Quinta Brunson starred in season 1. Guest stars include executive producer Issa Rae, Angela Bassett, Laverne Cox and Nicole Byer.

The Bold Type Season 5 – weekly on Fridays from 2 July

The new season holds the promise of long overdue breakups, tantalising hook ups, fan favourite make ups, heart breaking split ups, character clean ups (for those messy loose ends left by the pandemic-enforced abrupt end to Season 4) and level ups for Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee) and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) as they navigate life, work and love in New York City.

Baghdad Central Season 1 – available for binging now

It’s 2003 in Baghdad Central. Saddam Hussein has been ousted, Iraq is under foreign control and tensions run high. Waleed Zuaiter (Altered Carbon, The Men Who Stare at Goats) plays Muhsin al-Khafaji, a former police inspector who has lost everything except his determination to find his missing daughter. Sawsan (Leem Lubany from Condor). But to find her, he’ll have to choose a side…

The Goes Wrong Show Season 1 – available for binging now

Theatrical hilarity and farce get the full treatment in the recently renewed six-episode British comedy series The Goes Wrong Show. Developed by British theatre company Mischief Theatre, which produced the acclaimed The Play That Goes Wrong, each half-hour episode of The Goes Wrong Show delivers a new theatrical catastrophe in a different genre presented by the fictional Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society.

Zog and the Flying Doctors – available for streaming

Zog and the Flying Doctors is a 26 minute BBC animated short based on the beloved book by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, a sequel to the International Emmy-winning Zog and continues the adventures of the clumsy but eager to please young dragon.

As a flying doctor trio, Zog, Princess Doctor Pearl and Sir Gadabout care for creatures, from a mermaid to a unicorn to a sneezy lion, but when bad weather forces them to land at the palace, Pearl is locked up by her uncle, the king…

What to watch on Netflix this weekend

We The People – 4 July 2021

Learn the basics of rights and citizenship with upbeat songs by popular artists like Janelle Monáe, H.E.R., Adam Lambert, Brandi Carlile and more.

Fatherhood – available for streaming

A widowed new dad copes with doubts, fears, heartache, and dirty nappies as he sets out to raise his daughter on his own. This movie starring Kevin Hart is based on a true story.

Jiva Season 1 – available for binging

A talented street dancer from Umlazi, Durban must confront her fears and deal with her family objections to pursue her dancing dreams.

Life of the Party – available for streaming

A divorced and dedicated housewife hits reset and enrolls in the same university as her daughter to get her degree and finally live the full college experience.

Jungle Beat: The movie – available for streaming

Produced in Cape Town by Sunrise, Jungle Beat’s adorable animations have become a YouTube phenomenon, racking up 6 million subscribers and nearly 3 billion views, as well as a host of awards. Now, the animation’s stars, Munki and Trunk, have their own movie, which screened at Annecy International Film Festival last year.

When a homesick alien crash-lands his spaceship near their jungle home, Munki, Trunk and their animal friends need to get him back to his ship and teach him about friendship and fun before his father can take over the Earth.