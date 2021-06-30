Robert Marawa ignores DA phone call

Asanda Matlhare

Says he's not interested in hearing from the Democratic Alliance or voting for them.

Broadcaster and television personality Robert Marawa ignored a phone call he received yesterday from the DA.

Marawa posted a screenshot on Twitter of the incoming call from the political party and captioned it: “Nifunanai?? Kindly fone other kids!!” (What do you want, kindly call other kids.)

Political reporter Samkele Maseko teased the broadcaster and said he must vote for the political party.

“Vote,” Maseko tweeted.

Marawara responded and said he never would.

“Kahle baba!! Soze.”

Another Twitter user teased the broadcaster and said the political party was calling him to find out his stance on the upcoming CAF champions league final.

He said in a statement that he tested positive for Covid-19 and started strict self-isolation, while not taking any medication.

“It is with great gratitude that I am alive and able to address this personal matter publicly. As a broadcaster within the media space I wrestled with the thought of sharing this part of my journey publicly. However I also came to realise that my reality could help educate and perhaps even save someone’s life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Marawa (@robert_marawa)

He was then seen in a general ward for two days before being discharged from hospital.

Marawa warned those who still believed that Covid-19 was a hoax to take the necessary precautions before it is too late.

He further thanked the healthcare workers who helped treat him.

The broadcaster is also a heart attack survivor. In 2019 he posted a video in which he could be seen driving himself to hospital after feeling pain and ended up being admitted to intensive care for six days.

He further encouraged his followers to get checked.

That was Marawa’s third heart attack after suffering his first in 2008 and the second in 2017.