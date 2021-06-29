Lorch denies holidaying with actress Natasha Thahane

Lerato Maimela

Lorch and Natasha Thahane have both denied being on vacation together, while Natasha said that she was still single and waiting

Soccer star Thembinkosi, commonly known as Lorch, and actress Natasha Thahane recently separately posted vacation pictures on their social media pages.

It appears they may have been on vacation together because the pictures were taken at the exact same location and posted on the same day. However, in an Instagram live conversation Lorch denied being on vacation with the actress.

The Instagram live conversation was between the soccer star and Amapiano producer and vocalist DJ Maphorisa. In acreen recording of the Instagram live, the producer was driving while Lorch was sitting poolside on his holiday when the topic of him being on vacation with Natasha came up.

Lorch asked Maphorisa what him being on vacation had to do with the actress. Maphorisa said the pictures they both posted look like they were taken at the same location and at the same time.

Maphorisa highlighted that the figure seen in the reflection of Natasha’s sunglasses has the same body shape as Lorch and resembles Lorch’s body.

ALSO READ: PICS: 5 times Thahane and Lorch hinted at a relationship

The producer also said “Twitter police” further investigated the pictures and upon closer viewing found out the two were wearing the same tags on their wrists.

The soccer star stood firm and denied all claims he was holidaying with Thahane.

Thahane also took to social media to tell her fans and followers she was still single and waiting on love by quoting a tweet she posted in 2020 that said she had been single for “three years and counting”.