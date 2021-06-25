Virtual makeup try-ons are now possible for Instagram Shopping

ETX/AFP

Now an essential when it comes to online cosmetics shopping, virtual try-ons are now available for some brands on Instagram.

This is made possible thanks to a partnership between L’Oreal and Facebook, via their respective augmented reality companies and platforms, ModiFace and Spark AR.

To adapt to the new reality of shopping during the pandemic, cosmetic brands found themselves having to reinvent their approach in order to allow customers to enjoy an online shopping experience that was similar to that in physical stores.

Testing makeup, textures and shades in particular, is becoming a must to ensure that customers end up with products that suit them.

Virtual try-ons have, therefore, become essential for beauty industry players who now want to focus on digital, whether on their own e-commerce platforms or on social networks.

With this in mind, L’Oreal and Facebook have joined forces, and brought their respective expertise in the field to an initiative that allows Instagram shoppers to virtually test makeup products before they buy.

This service is offered through ModiFace, L’Oréal’s augmented reality and artificial intelligence company.

“AR Try-On is an exciting new foray within Facebook that’s already helping people shop online with more confidence.

Through this new integration with L’Oréal, shoppers can expect a more personal shopping experience from even more of the brands they love, right where they’re already finding beauty inspiration: on Instagram,” outlined Sue Young, Head of Spark AR at Facebook.

For now, Instagram shoppers can experience virtual try-ons for NYX Professional Makeup, Urban Decay, Maybelline New York, and Lancôme lipsticks.

They will soon be able to use it for other brands, and other product categories.