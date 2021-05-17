Natasha Joubert pays tribute to Miss Universe 2020 winner

Lerato Maimela

Miss Universe South Africa, Natasha Joubert has paid tribute to the newly crowned Miss Universe 2020. The Miss Universe 2020 pageant took place this past weekend at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, where Andrea Meza from Mexico was crowned as the title winner, and walked the catwalk as Miss Universe for the first time.

The pageant featured South Africa’s Demi-Leigh Tebow who won the title of Miss Universe in 2017, as she served as an expert analyst on the show. The pageant was held this year because the 2020 contest was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Natasha released a statement after the Miss Universe competition, congratulating Andrea on winning the title, as well as thanking everybody who has supported her on her journey of competing for the Miss Universe title.

“First off I would like to congratulate Andrea who is a worthy winner and is going to be a wonderful Miss Universe at a time when we need it the most,” said Miss Universe South Africa.

Joubert continued to say: “I knew, going into the competition, that I had big shoes to fill and I gave it my utmost. I hope that, even though I didn’t get a placing, that I did South Africa proud. I want to thank everyone for their wonderful support. The Miss Universe experience will be something I will never forget.

Stephanie Weil, the chief executive of the Miss South Africa Organisation, also released a statement on the Miss Universe pageant, and Natasha as a contestant. Her statement read: “We are incredibly proud of Natasha and how she represented both us as an organisation and the country on a world stage.

“We believe that she did South Africa proud and her performance was remarkable from start to finish. We look forward to welcoming her home where her Miss Universe South Africa journey will continue.”