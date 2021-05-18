Africa shines this May with Boomerang’s My African Stories series!

Sponsored / Boomerang

Storytelling has been integral to Africa for many generations.

Along with song, rhythm and dance, Africans have been able to relay stories about their rich cultures and heritage since time immemorial. This year, just in time for Africa Month, Boomerang will launch My African Stories – a video series aimed at raising young African kids’ voices by allowing them to share unique, cultural moments of their daily lives with their peers across the continent.

What you can expect leading up to launch of My African Stories

Through an adventurous journey in “a day in the life of…”, the series will allow young boys and girls, aged between 4 and 9, to learn about the different cultures, traditions and practices from South Africa, Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria. This new local Boomerang initiative will enable children from different parts of Africa to share their unique moments, from a kids’ perspective. My African Stories will immerse children across Africa in the legacy of tradition while experiencing daily tales from different African societies in a relatable way.

My Weekend with Lesedi from South Africa

To kick off the exciting show and tell fest on Tuesday, 18 May, Boomerang will bring its young viewers My Weekend with Lesedi. Going to the aquarium and then visiting his favourite soccer park sounds like the perfect weekend to Lesedi. And suppose you can’t join Lesedi on his exciting weekend adventure? In that case, kids can visit Boomerang Africa’s webpage to make their own fantastic weekend crafts: a mini foosball table and an aquarium in a jar.

A Typical Day at the Market with Yaa from Ghana

Then the channel heads off to little Yaa from Ghana for the next episode, which has special treats in store from 21 May. After A Typical Day at the Market with Yaa, you can head over to Boomerang Africa’s webpage where kids can learn to make their own DIY Kente weave bracelets and ladybug magnets.

My Passion with Pascal from Nigeria

Observed during Africa Month, Africa Day, on 25 May, celebrates and acknowledges African solidarity, unity in diversity, creativity, challenges, and successes. In celebration of this eminent day, Boomerang takes us to Nigeria, where little Pascal’s passion is ballet dancing. Drawing inspiration from his passion, Boomerang will get viewers involved in fascinating DIY dancing craft and dancing puppets on My Passion with Pascal.

My Birthday with Kimberly from Kenya

Lastly, a 3D cupcake birthday card and DIY wool haircut are in line on My Birthday with Kimberly launching on the 28th of May. This episode follows little Kimberly as she gets ready for her birthday part. We follow her to the hair salon, the process involved in choosing a hairstyle, picking the colours of the beads going into her hair and the magical ‘ta-da’ moment!

There’s so much to do and learn! With such amazing stories, the challenge is on for Boomerangers all over the continent to explore their own cultural side and compare what they will do around the theme of each My African Stories episode. Catch My African Stories, from Tuesday, 18 May, on Boomerang Africa’s webpage and from Tuesday, 25 May on DStv channel 302.