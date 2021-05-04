Vodacom users can now buy their Nando’s on credit – here’s how

Lerato Maimela

The new service allows Vodacom customers to enjoy a meal of their choice at Nando's and later at 0% interest

Believe it or not, you can now buy Nando’s food vouchers ranging between R25 and R75 at a discounted rate through the Vodacom app.

The Nando’s food vouchers were launched as part of Vodacom’s newly introduced voucher advance service which allows Vodacom users to buy food and appliances on credit.

Through the newly introduced voucher advance service, people can buy vouchers ranging between R25 and R1,000 with a 30-day grace period to pay for the voucher taken on credit.

Users are not charged interest when buying vouchers on credit. Each voucher is valid for three years from the date of issue.

Vodacom financial and digital services head Mariam Cassim told mybroadband.co.za the new service allows Vodacom customers to enjoy a meal of their choice at Nando’s and pay later at 0% interest.

There is a bit of a catch. To qualify for the voucher advance service, customers need to have been active on the Vodacom network for at least six months and customers should have a proven track record of buying airtime or data bundles.

Although the voucher advance service is available to prepaid and top-up Vodacom customers, contract customers have their own services and benefits.

Contract customers can use the “buy now” option to buy Nando’s and Hirsch vouchers at a discounted rate.

Customers buying vouchers with their credit cards receive a QR code which can be used in store.

These are the vouchers available to Vodacom post-paid (contract) customers: