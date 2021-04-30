Stock up and save money with these must-have winter pantry staples

As winter looms near throughout the country, extreme cold weather is expected to hit this coming weekend, the South African Weather Service warned this week.
The drop in temperatures does not just change your routine, wardrobe but also want you going to eat. Just like in the springtime a clean-up is needed, your kitchen pantry needs one for winter too.
Seasonal fruits and vegetables will prepare you to have a great hearty, comfy and warm three months that lie ahead.
Winter food must-haves:
- Ginger
- Lemon
- Citrus fruits are in season such as oranges, naartjies, and grapefruits
- Mixed spices, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom
- Honey
Ginger, lemon, honey are ingredients that are known to have properties to help alleviate flu and cold symptoms. With ginger and garlic price skyrocketing at one point, pricing has somewhat normalised from the R399 per kilogram earlier this year.
ALSO READ: Pick n Pay caps profit on ginger and garlic
Bulk up on vegetables:
- Butternut
- Carrots
- Onions
- Pumpkin
- Peas
- Spinach
These vegetables will make great for soups, there freeze well too, making them last longer. Who doesn’t like butternut soup?
Fill your pantry with these:
- Stock cubes
- Tin beans
- Mielie pap
- Oats
- Raw beans and lentils
- Pasta’s
- Rusks
- Hot chocolate
All of these above are very affordable and easily available. Pasta, lentils, mielie pap make quick and fast recipes.
READ NEXT: Viral feta pasta: The simple recipe taking social media, and old world media, by storm
Mythbusters:
- Soup packs: Convenient, great for making a quick soup, but in the long term they are pricey. By buying bulk vegetables you will be able to make multiple soups.
- Bulk fruit buying: If you love your berry fruits this doesn’t apply to you. But berries such as strawberries, blueberries are out of season and will be much more expensive. But if you feel the need to buy them do so in a smaller portion even if the “deal is too good to pass up”. Avoid wastage.