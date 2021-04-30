Stock up and save money with these must-have winter pantry staples

Sandisiwe Mbhele

This winter pantry is a perfect list of foods to eat and staples you need to stock up in your kitchen to survive the cold months ahead.

As winter looms near throughout the country, extreme cold weather is expected to hit this coming weekend, the South African Weather Service warned this week.

The drop in temperatures does not just change your routine, wardrobe but also want you going to eat. Just like in the springtime a clean-up is needed, your kitchen pantry needs one for winter too.

Seasonal fruits and vegetables will prepare you to have a great hearty, comfy and warm three months that lie ahead.

Winter food must-haves:

Ginger

Lemon

Citrus fruits are in season such as oranges, naartjies, and grapefruits

Mixed spices, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom

Honey

Ginger, lemon, honey are ingredients that are known to have properties to help alleviate flu and cold symptoms. With ginger and garlic price skyrocketing at one point, pricing has somewhat normalised from the R399 per kilogram earlier this year.

Bulk up on vegetables:

Butternut

Carrots

Onions

Pumpkin

Peas

Spinach

These vegetables will make great for soups, there freeze well too, making them last longer. Who doesn’t like butternut soup?

Fill your pantry with these:

Stock cubes

Tin beans

Mielie pap

Oats

Raw beans and lentils

Pasta’s

Rusks

Hot chocolate

All of these above are very affordable and easily available. Pasta, lentils, mielie pap make quick and fast recipes.

Mythbusters: