‘Shark Tank SA’ returns with billionaire Quinton van der Burgh at the helm

After a four-year hiatus, the unexpected return of the popular South African version of Shark Tank is happening.

The exciting announcement was made in a beautiful mansion in Sandton on 3 December. The glitzy affair was attended by the likes of Norma Mngoma, Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Brinnette Seopela and hosted by the ever handsome former Top Billing presenter Harmony Katulondi.

Shark Tank South Africa, is in partnership with the Beryl Group – a leading Pan-African investment company with diversified investments and key strategic holdings.

There will be an all-new line-up of the second season, it has been four years since the first season which included the likes of Romeo Kumalo, Marnus Broodryk and Vinny Lingham.

In season two the shark’s range from self-made, multimillionaire and billionaire tycoons. The recording of this new season is expected to occur in the new year (2021) with all sharks excited to invest in new bidding entrepreneurs.

The new sharks are South African billionaire, Quinton van der Burgh; UN global award honoree, Dr Jasmine Pega, multi entrepreneur Lebo Gunguluza, tech-entrepreneur Prashanthi Akaloo and we have been told the fifth ‘shark’ will be revealed soon.

In the show, entrepreneurs are given the opportunity to pitch their business to a panel of ‘Sharks’ who will potentially invest through equity in the business and help the entrepreneurs navigate the business seas.

Beryl Group Chairman, Neverl Kambasha said: “We have been investing in entrepreneurs for a significant amount of time. There’s no doubt that Africa is the next frontier, and with that, the driving force of changing the economic

landscape on the continent will be entrepreneurs. The possibilities of unearthing innovation, creativity and uncovering the ‘next big thing’ are endless hence we deemed it necessary to further invest in entrepreneurship. We look forward to seeing potential unleashed.”

The ever charismatic entrepreneur Van der Burgh said: “We have just come out a very tough year and I think during Covid there is a lot of people looking to recreate themselves, there is a lot of innovative ideas that will come out in the new era.”

He added that he is very interested to see what people have come up with after lockdown so they can help create the next millionaires and even billionaires.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.