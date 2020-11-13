VIDEO: ‘I don’t think I will be carrying on as a rapper,’ says Faith Nketsi

“I don’t think I will be carrying on as a rapper. It’s too much pressure. You guys did it Twitter! You did it! It’s too much pressure.”

These were the words of twerker-turned-entertainment powerhouse Faith Nketsi during a recent interview with The Citizen.

Nketsi, who shot to fame under the moniker ‘Queen Twerk’, had a chat with The Citizen’s Entertainment Round Up team about season two of her MTV reality show ‘Have Faith,’ her music career and the future of her cosmetics company Fé Beauty.

“When it comes to music, I… You know, I don’t think so. I definitely don’t think it’s something I have the patience nor the time to do. I think my focus is more on different things.

“You know, I’m still young, I can still decide that I want to be something else. It’ okay, but it’s better to experiment than to never have done it at all,” she added.

Luckily, Nketsi does not seem to be phased by the bullying.

In other news, the Entertainment Round Up team explained exactly what went down during Jackie Phamotse’s recent Instagram live stream that brought the realm of the occult to the fore with chats about snakes, witchcraft, ukuthwala and transactional sex.

Another beautiful lady who made headlines this week is Miss South Africa, Shudufhadzo Musida, who is currently still basking in the outpouring of love from her homecoming in Limpopo.

However, there was controversy after some were left wondering if a parade was a necessary exercise given the Limpopo government’s track record of poor basic service delivery.

