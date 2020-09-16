Lifestyle 16.9.2020 01:05 pm

EXCLUSIVE: First look at BET’s new telenovela ‘Isono’

Sandisiwe Mbhele
BET Isono. Photo: Supplied

The Citizen was given exclusive behind the scenes pictures of the BET ‘Isono’ set.

After a few bumps in the road, the highly anticipated first BET Africa original telenovela Isono‘s set date has been confirmed.

Following an announcement by BET Africa and Clive Morris Production (CMP) to temporarily suspend production on the Isono set due to Covid-19 in July. At the time the production said the safety and health of the Isono cast and crew come first.

The cast and crew returned to the set earlier this month.

Isono is a gripping tale about the secrets we hide and the many faces we wear. It centres around the seven deadly sins of a dysfunctional family and a son who searches within himself for the strength to stand up against a powerful and evil matriarch who will stop at nothing to serve her own needs.

The Citizen was given exclusive behind the scenes pictures of the set:

Esther Ndlovu’s apartment in 360° angle, played by actress Didintle Khunou. Photo: Supplied

Mary Ndlovu’s office, character played by Nthati Moshesh. Photo: Supplied

Panoramic still of Esther’s apartment. Photo: SuppliedThe show, starring Rumi Chuene, Nthati Moshesh and Natasha Thahanei, is set to premiere on Monday 28 September on BET (DStv channel 129) at 9.30pm.

