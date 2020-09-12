 
 
Keys struggles to stay open

No international tourists, Ernest Hemingway home: Mutant Cats proving a big attraction.

12 Sep 2020
Seven Mile Bridge in Florida, USA. Photo: iStock

Starved of international visitors, the house once inhabited by writer Ernest Hemingway in the Florida Keys has struggled to stay open. Almost all of its staff have been laid off during the coronavirus pandemic, yet the six-toed cats who live there still attract locals to the site. After the author’s death in 1961, his home was converted into one of the leading tourist attractions in Key West, where margaritas, diving and sunbathing are a way of life. Its residents have survived ferocious hurricanes and economic downturns in the past, but noth-ing had prepared them for the collapse in tour-ism brought...

