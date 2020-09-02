Ntsiki Mazwai says Trending SA ambushed her for the sake of ratings

Ntsiki Mazwai is on the warpath again and this time the producers and presenters of Trending SA are on the receiving end.

Following her recent appearance on the show, the controversial poet, who is known for not editing herself when speaking, says the show’s people ambushed her with questions aimed at boosting their ratings.

“It was shallow, mean spirited and they were trying to show off ngami and get the ratings they don’t (sic),” she posted on her Twitter page.

According to news wires, at the start of her interview, one of the hosts, MaBlerh, read some of the nastiest tweets that were directed at Ntsiki these past few weeks and asked her whether she was a troll or a sharpshooter.

After the interview, Ntsiki went on a Twitter rant about how she regretted doing the interview and how they broke her spirit for the sake of their ratings.

Ntsiki said she would be more cautious going forward: “I will choose with more wisdom the media spaces I place myself into… Because I deserve better. I’m sorry we all had to see and go thru that… I’m really sorry.”

(Compiled by Hayden Horner)

