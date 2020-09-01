 
 
Discover the long-term effects of Covid-19 on your body

Wellness & Health 20 hours ago

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe discusses how the virus can have long-term damaging effects on the lungs, heart and brain.

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe
01 Sep 2020
10:44:50 AM
Close up young ill woman wearing a purple face mask, coughing, resting on the couch covered with a blanket.

There are people who continue to experience poor health after being diagnosed with Covid-19, a phenomenon that’s being referred to as “post-Covid syndrome”. Covid-19 symptoms can sometimes persist for months. The virus can damage the lungs, heart and brain. Most people who Covid-19 recover completely within a few weeks. But some – even those who had mild versions of the disease – continue to experience symptoms after their initial recovery. Older people and people with serious medical conditions are the most likely to experience lingering Covid-19 symptoms. The most common signs and symptoms that linger over time include: Fatigue Cough...

