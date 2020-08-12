Top 5 wealthiest pastors in Mzansi

They dress in designer clothing, drive luxury cars, and own mansions, private jets and helicopters – and poor South Africans are the ones paying for their lavish lifestyles.

From raising the dead to curing HIV and even homosexuality, these are the men and women who have capitalised on religion.

Here a look at the top 5 wealthiest pastors in South Africa:

Alph Lukau:

The Congolese pastor is the founder of Alleluia Ministries International and owns a Lamborghini, Bentley, Range Rover, Rolls Royce, Ferrari, private jets (yes, plural), a multimillion-rand house in Sandton and gets a tax-funded police motorcade when driving to church.

Shepherd Huxley Bushiri:

The Malawian is the founder and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church. He recently bought his third private jet at a whopping price of $37 million, owns one of the most expensive houses in Malawi and a massive fleet of luxury cars.

Irene Tshifhiwa:

Born in Venda, Limpopo province, she is the founder of Divine Truth World Restoration Services for World peace by Jesus Christ. She had a popular show on the African broadcast service on DStv and in 2018 was estimated to have a net worth of roughly $40 million.

Ray McCauley:

The South African religious leader and senior pastor of Rhema Bible Church. According to a JoziWire article, in 2019 he had a reported net worth of $28 million.

Uebert Angel:

The Zimbabwean is one of the youngest pastors in South Africa and is the founder of the Good News Church, which he later renamed Spirit Embassy. Several years ago, Zimbabwe media estimated his net worth to be between $40 million and $60 million. His sources of wealth include real estate, two TV stations and his Sam Barkeley Construction and Angel Organisation.

The South African Revenue Services says while it is not targeting spiritual leaders and churches are exempt from tax, they are subject to tax on their trading income and salaries.

