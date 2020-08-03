Pick n Pay clothing goes online and we can’t wait to start shopping

Here’s the news many Pick n Pay clothing fans have been waiting for!

They have finally launched their online shop with customers now able to view the full clothing range online.

Pick n Pay now has a dedicated website, it has made it a lot easier to shop at the retailer ranging from groceries, general merchandise, and now clothing. Making one of a few large value clothing retailers to offer its customers this online shopping experience.

General manager for Pick n Pay Clothing online shop, Hazel Pillay, said in a statement: “We are happy to make this a reality for our customers. Our new website means that more customers will be able to view the great range and styles we have in store, but also lets customers order the items online for safe delivery within days.”

With summer fast approaching, the clothing line has released its summer range in stores and online.

Luckily consumers will be able to return or exchange an item, excluding underwear, for free at their nearest Pick n Pay Clothing, supermarket, or hypermarket.

The delivery rate is set at R60, and orders are expected to be delivered nationwide within three to five working days.

