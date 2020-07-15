We need a Willard Katsande challenge, says DJ Zinhle

His style has captured the attention from many across the board, soccer player Willard Katsande keeps raising the bar when it comes to taking fashion risks and even DJ Zinhle has taken notice.

The Kaizer Chiefs midfielder’s style, his walk, his signature move, and ‘drip’ is not for everyone but he has maintained who he is, and this sense of self-assurance has brought him many fans and admirers alike.

Social media influencer Karabo Makgoko wondered out loud when the PSL will be returning because of Katsande’s debatable content keeps on giving.

Kante PSL e bula neng? https://t.co/M7495p96gg — Karabo Mokgoko ???? (@Karabo_Mokgoko) July 13, 2020



DJ Zinhle is surprised, possibly like many of us how social media has not created a Katsande Challenge yet.

I’m surprised there hasn’t been a Willard Katsande challenge ???? https://t.co/CV52oegpw1 — #URaMiracle #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) July 14, 2020

Well, some people are not on board with this one:

You mean something like this???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/4NDOWitGTy — Obakeng LeuSandawana (@Obakeng67926547) July 14, 2020

Our sense of humor has been CURFEWED!! ???????????????????? — AKAdemic_Megacy ???????? (@ScelonG) July 14, 2020

