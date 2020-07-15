Celebs & viral 15.7.2020 10:22 am

We need a Willard Katsande challenge, says DJ Zinhle

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Willard Katsande fashion sense has social media talking. Photo: Twitter @WillardKatsande

His style has captured the attention from many across the board, soccer player Willard Katsande keeps raising the bar when it comes to taking fashion risks and even DJ Zinhle has taken notice.

The Kaizer Chiefs midfielder’s style, his walk, his signature move, and ‘drip’ is not for everyone but he has maintained who he is, and this sense of self-assurance has brought him many fans and admirers alike.

Social media influencer Karabo Makgoko wondered out loud when the PSL will be returning because of Katsande’s debatable content keeps on giving.


DJ Zinhle is surprised, possibly like many of us how social media has not created a Katsande Challenge yet.

Well, some people are not on board with this one:

