Khanyi Mbau surprised by the #KhanyiMbauGetsEngaged trend on twitter

The latest social media trend on Twitter involving Khanyi Mbau may or not be positive, and depending on where you are perceiving it from, it could be downright cruel.

Mbau recently announced her breakup with Tebogo Lerole after giving their relationship another shot as their last spilt was in early 2018.

They say there is no such thing as bad publicity in the entertainment industry.

Mbau has had a fair amount of attention recently with her recent safari trip and interview with Macg where she revealed modern-day “slay queens” aren’t on the level she was on because of the constant need to create an appearance of a luxurious life.

This news was not trending, however, some people thought it would be ‘funny’ to start a trend #KhanyiMbauGetsEngaged, and there was a lot of confusion why the hashtag was started in the first place.

#KhanyiMbauGetsEngaged

Let me mark the register of those attending engagement???????? I’m following everyone who likes this tweet . pic.twitter.com/rgNFGRLY7x — King_Seafeesow???????????? (@Seafeesow_Sushi) July 13, 2020

#KhanyiMbauGetsEngaged

Somebody please *Enlighten* me on who she got engaged with pic.twitter.com/QeAgnIF7UG — CodeyJ (@CodeyJ4) July 13, 2020

Khanyi Mbau when she wakes up to #KhanyiMbauGetsEngaged ???????????????????? she will be too confused herself! pic.twitter.com/lz6JgO7VpU — KaChibi❤️ ® (@Lakeson4) July 14, 2020

No, Mbau is not engaged and she seemed annoyed that this was trending and was wondering just like everybody else why this was the case.

“WOKE UP TO THIS #KhanyiMbauGetsEngaged TRENDING! WHAT’S GOING ON? How am I ENGAGED? To whom? To what?” she tweeted.

WOKE UP TO THIS ???????? #KhanyiMbauGetsEngaged TRENDING! WHATS GOING ON? How am I ENGAGED? To whom ? To what? — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) July 14, 2020

These types of threads on Twitter are becoming highly popular, hashtags that have no substance but are used to get people’s attention to either promote their business or to get people to follow them.

This has left a sour taste for some who use the app, saying that certain hashtags are false, hurtful and just not funny.

We talking about Black Kanyi Mbau not you sisi???????? pic.twitter.com/9hslTOGNfl — Samthing Corona ???? (@ANGAJUNIOR14) July 14, 2020

