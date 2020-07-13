Thomas Gumede is back on TV with hilarious new show

Actor, comedian and TV presenter Thomas Gumede has made his return on our television screens this month with a new comedy show finding the funny in lockdown.

Lowdown With Thomas Gumede finds and reports on the latest social media memes with an in-depth comedic monologue.

Gumede also interviews industry friends and couples on how they are currently surviving lockdown and keeping their relationships healthy and intact under quarantine.

With expected guests such as Lesego Tlhabi (Coconut Kelz) and Luyanda Maphumulo, Leon Gumede and Sphe from the popular internet skits will give their hilarious takes on the latest news.

The show airs on Mzansi Magic channel 161 every Thursday at 8pm.

The first episode aired last week and viewers loved the show as it delivered much-needed comedy on TV.

The lowdown with Thomas Gumede @ThomasGumede 1st episode was lit???? I haven't laughed like that in ages???? — Thulisile Innocentia Xaba (@thule_thulisile) July 12, 2020

Watched The Lowdown With Thomas Gumede! I mostly enjoyed how chilled and real the entire show is. No confetti or glamoratti; just laid back conversations. ????????#ThomasGumede — Selby Sivuyile™ (@Selby_Sivuyile) July 11, 2020

The actor welcomed a baby boy, Cebelihle in June with girlfriend actress Zola Nombona.



