Thomas Gumede is back on TV with hilarious new show

Thomas Gumede has a new show on Mzansi Magic. Photo: Twitter @DStv

Lowdown With Thomas Gumede finds and reports on the latest social media memes with an in-depth comedic monologue.

Actor, comedian and TV presenter Thomas Gumede has made his return on our television screens this month with a new comedy show finding the funny in lockdown.

Gumede also interviews industry friends and couples on how they are currently surviving lockdown and keeping their relationships healthy and intact under quarantine.

With expected guests such as Lesego Tlhabi (Coconut Kelz) and Luyanda Maphumulo, Leon Gumede and Sphe from the popular internet skits will give their hilarious takes on the latest news.

The show airs on Mzansi Magic channel 161 every Thursday at 8pm.

The first episode aired last week and viewers loved the show as it delivered much-needed comedy on TV.

The actor welcomed a baby boy, Cebelihle in June with girlfriend actress Zola Nombona.


