WATCH: kykNET contestant calls a group of coloured competitors the k-word

A shocking video has gone viral showing a contestant on Afrikaans reality show Kwarantyn on kykNET using a racial slur live on Thursday night.

The one contestant used the k-word in reference to a group of coloured contestants.

The video was posted on Twitter.

Warning – the video contains offensive language.

In 2020, we are still being called 'kaffirs' on DStv's kykNET channel???? pic.twitter.com/NaRgqJ6Oi5 — Siviwe (@me_siviwe) June 26, 2020

The word ‘kafferpak’ is an offensive term, meaning an overwhelming defeat referring either to sports or in politics, and occasionally a physical beating.

TVwithThinus posted that kykNET boss Karen Meiring has called the behaviour shocking and unacceptable.

When contacted for comment, kykNET said they would issue a full statement later today.

'COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE' …

DEVELOPING. @kykNETtv boss Karen Meiring calls the shocking behaviour that happened Thursday night in the live Afrikaans Kwarantyn reality show on @DStv "complete unacceptable" after a contestant used a racial slur. pic.twitter.com/uHDMcaazeS — TVwithThinus (@TVwithThinus) June 26, 2020

This is a developing story.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

