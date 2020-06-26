WATCH: kykNET contestant calls a group of coloured competitors the k-word

A shocking video has gone viral showing a contestant on Afrikaans reality show Kwarantyn on kykNET using a racial slur live on Thursday night.
The one contestant used the k-word in reference to a group of coloured contestants.
The video was posted on Twitter.
Warning – the video contains offensive language.
The word ‘kafferpak’ is an offensive term, meaning an overwhelming defeat referring either to sports or in politics, and occasionally a physical beating.
TVwithThinus posted that kykNET boss Karen Meiring has called the behaviour shocking and unacceptable.
When contacted for comment, kykNET said they would issue a full statement later today.
This is a developing story.
(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.