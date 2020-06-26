Lifestyle 26.6.2020 11:21 am

WATCH: kykNET contestant calls a group of coloured competitors the k-word

Citizen reporter
WATCH: kykNET contestant calls a group of coloured competitors the k-word

Afrikaans reality show Kwarantyn. Photo: Twitter: @TVwithThinus

KykNET boss Karen Meiring has called the behaviour shocking and unacceptable.

A shocking video has gone viral showing a contestant on Afrikaans reality show Kwarantyn on kykNET using a racial slur live on Thursday night.

The one contestant used the k-word in reference to a group of coloured contestants.

The video was posted on Twitter.

Warning – the video contains offensive language.

The word ‘kafferpak’ is an offensive term, meaning an overwhelming defeat referring either to sports or in politics, and occasionally a physical beating.

TVwithThinus posted that kykNET boss Karen Meiring has called the behaviour shocking and unacceptable.

When contacted for comment, kykNET said they would issue a full statement later today.

This is a developing story.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Zille says we have more racist laws now than under apartheid… let’s compare 23.6.2020
DA to appeal court ruling allowing race, BBBEE status as criteria for Covid-19 aid 22.6.2020
FW De Klerk booted from American Bar Association’s talk on rule of law, racism after wave of objections 21.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 