This Durban July virtual lounge will cost you nearly R2k – to stay at home

This year’s Vodacom Durban July will be held behind closed doors on 25 July due to Covid-19, but this has not stopped event organisers to have people experience the races virtually.

Some media personalities from across the country received a surprise invitation in their inbox of a virtual lounge costing R1,900 to experience a day at the races in the comfort of their homes.

Gameplan Media, media relations Nick Tatham confirmed that different organisers do plan this every year within the event, and this year some event organisers got creative due to the circumstances.

So, you may ask what R1,900 package for two will get you?

It includes access into a virtual lounge, a menu with canapes, and hot meals delivered at your front door. With a variety of booze to get your virtual party started.

Take a look:

The Durban July will be broadcast on Supersport, and Tatham said more details on the event will be given closer to the date.

