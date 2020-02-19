Red carpet beauty looks from the 2020 Brit Awards

The 2020 Brits swung into London on Tuesday night, with some of the music industry’s biggest stars taking a turn on the red carpet.

We break down some of the most striking hair and beauty looks.

Lizzo

Lizzo’s chocolate-themed Moschino dress was topped off with a towering hairstyle comprising stacked buns and face-framing tendrils.

Chocolate-dipped nails and a slick of Urban Decay Cosmetics’ hi-fi shine lip gloss in Shadowheart sealed the deal.

Charli XCX

Singer Charli XCX opted for full-blown glamour with a graphic smokey eye, bold brows and statement hair clips.

FKA Twigs

Singer FKA Twigs channelled the nineties, with a sleek makeup look that featured outlined lips and winged eyeliner in nude, pink and taupe shades.

She underpinned the approach with a high ponytail, with two strands pulled loose to frame her face.

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding’s low ponytail was softened by wavy strands that were pulled loose for an elegant look that complemented her barely-there makeup.

L Devine

Singer-songwriter L Devine’s House of Holland blazer was matched with an equally glamorous metallic lilac eyeshadow, bold brows and sleek, straight tresses.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.