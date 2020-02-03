The Bafta Awards serve up sizzling red carpet fashion

Shades of pink, purple and red dominated at the British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday night, in addition to plenty of classic black gowns.

We break down some of the strongest celebrity red carpet looks.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron scored major style points in her custom strapless Dior couture gown, which featured a plunging neckline, a flared skirt and a chic belt.

Renée Zellweger

Renée Zellweger stunned in a structured, candy pink dress from Prada.

Scarlett Johansson

Pink was also Scarlett Johansson’s color of choice: the actress wore a custom-made Atelier Versace gown featuring Swarovski crystals and an elaborate feather trim.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie’s black Chanel couture gown featured lacy shoulders and a cutout silhouette at the back.

Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz glittered in metallic gold Saint Laurent.

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman’s black silk creponne dress was designed by the house of Alexander McQueen, featuring floral embroidery and semi-sheer sleeves.

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke took to the red carpet in a black silk crepe dress by Schiaparelli, which the house revealed was a tribute to the famous 1938 ‘Skeleton’ gown by its founder, Elsa Schiaparelli.

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge stuck to the event’s sustainably-focused red carpet guidelines, re-wearing a cream and gold Alexander McQueen gown she has been spotted in previously.

