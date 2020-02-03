Lifestyle 3.2.2020 05:29 pm

The Bafta Awards serve up sizzling red carpet fashion

AFP Relaxnews
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the 73rd British Academy Film Awards. Picture: Getty Images / AFP

The Duchess of Cambridge reused a cream and gold Alexander McQueen gown she has been spotted in previously.

Shades of pink, purple and red dominated at the British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday night, in addition to plenty of classic black gowns.

We break down some of the strongest celebrity red carpet looks.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron scored major style points in her custom strapless Dior couture gown, which featured a plunging neckline, a flared skirt and a chic belt.

Picture: Tolga Akmen

Renée Zellweger

Renée Zellweger stunned in a structured, candy pink dress from Prada.

Picture: Tolga Akmen

Scarlett Johansson

Pink was also Scarlett Johansson’s color of choice: the actress wore a custom-made Atelier Versace gown featuring Swarovski crystals and an elaborate feather trim.

Picture: Tolga Akmen

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie’s black Chanel couture gown featured lacy shoulders and a cutout silhouette at the back.

Picture: Tolga Akmen

Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz glittered in metallic gold Saint Laurent.

Picture: Tolga Akmen

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman’s black silk creponne dress was designed by the house of Alexander McQueen, featuring floral embroidery and semi-sheer sleeves.

Picture: Tolga Akmen

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke took to the red carpet in a black silk crepe dress by Schiaparelli, which the house revealed was a tribute to the famous 1938 ‘Skeleton’ gown by its founder, Elsa Schiaparelli.

Picture: Tolga Akmen

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge stuck to the event’s sustainably-focused red carpet guidelines, re-wearing a cream and gold Alexander McQueen gown she has been spotted in previously.

Picture: Jeff Gilbert / AFP

