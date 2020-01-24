Bite Beauty and Parade want you to start 2020 with matching underwear and lipstick

Bite Beauty is making it easier than ever to match your lipstick to your underwear, thanks to a new collaboration with the intimates brand Parade.

The Canadian cosmetics label and the sustainable US underwear company have collaborated to launch a new trio of ‘Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayons’ that come with matching, color-coordinated underwear styles. The crayons, which feature a vegan and cruelty-free formula, come in the shades ‘red velvet,’ ‘acai smash’ and ‘negroni,’ while underwear styles on offer include thongs and briefs, crafted from Parade’s signature recycled ‘Re:Play’ fabric. Sizes run from XS through to 3XL.

“Like Bite, Parade celebrates expressive color and believes that there are no compromises when it comes to innovative product that holds up to whatever the day throws at you,” reads a statement posted to the Bite Instagram page, accompanying an image of the new undergarments.

Bite isn’t the first makeup brand to release a matching fashion collection for its cosmetics — in 2018, the beauty giant MAC Cosmetics teamed up with the sportswear label Puma on a sneaker collection inspired by three of the cosmetics brand’s famous lipstick tones.

The move is the latest indication that Bite has big plans for 2020, following the launch of its debut foundation range earlier this month.