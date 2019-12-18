Cosmetic surgery revisions on the rise, report shows

More and more people are interested in corrective cosmetic treatment for previous procedures, according to a new report.

The online cosmetic procedures marketplace RealSelf has released its 2019 Aesthetics Trend Report, which highlights the popularity of treatments designed to revise previously undergone cosmetic surgeries among US consumers.

Non-surgical corrections include the use of Hyaluronidase, an injectable enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid-based fillers, which saw interest increase by 50% from 2018.

The report also found that interest in surgical corrective procedures was also strong: interest in liposuction revisions increased by 183%, tummy tuck revisions by 100%, breast implant removal by 91%, and silicone injection removal by 89%.

“Interest in medical aesthetics has dramatically increased over the last decade, and now we’re seeing more education and attention to safety, which is why more consumers are researching corrective treatments,” explained RealSelf founder and CEO Tom Seery, in a statement.

“Cosmetic treatments are also more accessible than ever before, and increased media coverage and social sharing has helped destigmatise procedures.”

The non-surgical muscle toning treatment Emsculpt turned out to be the breakout star of 2019, experiencing the highest year-on-year interest boost at an increase of 450% compared to 2018.

Skin rejuvenation procedure Morpheus8 was the most-researched new brand to launch on RealSelf in 2019, followed by the injectable toxin Jeuveau. BodyFX, a nonsurgical device that temporarily reduces the appearance of cellulite via radiofrequency, came in at number three.

The 2019 Aesthetics Trend Report is based on traffic from US consumers who researched cosmetic treatments on RealSelf.com from January 1 – October 31, 2019.

