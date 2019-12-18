Get the summer look: Statement sunglasses

It’s the perfect season for models, influencers and other fashion icons to show off a variety of bold, statement-making sunglasses.

From teeny-tiny pairs to flashy colours and dramatic shapes, there’s something for everyone.

Romantic like Izabel Goulart

The Brazilian model isn’t afraid of any trend when it comes to fashion and has no trouble pulling off unusual pieces.

On vacation on the Amalfi coast in Italy, the stunning brunette chose a colourful outfit that evokes la dolce vita, which she accessorised with a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses.

An original look that only daring fashionistas could pull off.

Extra small like Chiara Ferragni

The Italian influencer and stylist showed off a host of different holiday looks on her vacation and, via her social media accounts, she shone the spotlight on a wide range of accessories including several pairs of sunglasses.

In the Ibiza sunshine, the fashion icon chose an XXXS oval pair that covers just her eyes.

A wise choice for Ferragni, as the sunglasses were part of an overall ‘mini look’ composed of her shorts, bikini top and clutch.

Flashy like Kylie Jenner

Entrepreneur and TV reality star Kylie Jenner knows how to put together a look that will stand out.

While the brunette often wears neutral colours like black, she never forgets to add a pop of colour to her outfit with accessories in punchy tones.

That’s what she did here with these fluorescent pink, small oval-shaped sunglasses — which match her vintage heels.

Retro chic like Lais Ribeiro

Brazilian model Lais Ribeiro doesn’t like to play it safe when it comes to her vacation style, favouring bold accessories.

For her sunglasses, the Victoria’s Secret angel has chosen a bright red cat-eye pair with a mirror finish. It’s a perfect complement to her subtly sexy look.

Sporty like Constance Jablonski

The French model, known for her relaxed, natural style, has invested in a mask-style pair of sunglasses with a sporty mirror-like finish for her vacation in Montenegro.

The model teams them with a simple but stylishly summery ensemble — a loose sleeveless raspberry-coloured dress and thong sandals. A winning combination.

