Following the release of their cold coffee range, Nescafé brings you yet another delicious coffee-based cocktail to try.

What you need and how to put it together:

Pour into cocktail shaker…

Agave syrup half a shot 12,5 mls

Grapefruit juice double shot 50mls

Nescafe black Roast 250mls

Fill with ice

Shake

Fill glass with Ice

Garnish with grapefruit peel and mint sprig

Video: Refilwe Modise

