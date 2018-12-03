Your daily horoscopes

Scorpio (24 Oct – 22 Nov)

Scorpios are usually smart savers. But –with Mercury still reversing through your money zone – your bank balance could slide backwards. So avoid spontaneous spending sprees, especially today.

Sagittarius (23 Nov – 21 Dec)

If you are too slap-dash in your approach – especially involving a personal project or a family matter – then you could create problems today. So think things through carefully before you respond.

Capricorn (22 Dec – 20 Jan)

Even though you feel like retreating from the world, you could be thrown into the public spotlight today. Keep your cool Capricorn! Think on your feet and be fast and proactive.

Aquarius (21 Jan – 19 Feb)

When it comes to a relationship problem or a financial matter, avoid making an impulsive decision that you later regret. Try to handle the situation in a more measured and considered way.

Pisces (20 Feb – 20 Mar)

It’s a good day to catch up with an overseas friend, in person or online. But relations with your boss or co-worker could run into problems. So think things through and watch what you say!

Aries (21 Mar – 20 Apr)

Rash actions or fiery words could land you in hot water today Rams. So try to stay out of trouble and keep a cool head on your Aries shoulders. Plus be extra careful when running, cycling or driving.

Taurus (21 Apr – 21 May)

When it comes to friendships, group activities and social networking, expect some dramas today. So slow down. If you react to changing circumstances too quickly, then you’ll regret it later on.

Gemini (22 May – 21 Jun)

In order to make progress, you need to have other people onside. An inclusive approach leads to improved communication and cooperation.

But not without some heated exchanges along the way

Cancer (22 Jun – 23 Jul)

A personal or professional relationship is in a state of flux. A flexible approach helps make adjustments easier. The more you resist the required changes, the more difficult and disruptive they will be.

Leo (24 Jul – 23 Aug)

The volatile Sun/Mars square encourages rash words, fast driving and impulsive actions. But too much haste could lead to an argument or accident so slow down and pace yourself Lions.

Virgo (24 Aug – 23 Sep)

When it comes to a close relationship, expect an emotional rollercoaster ride. So avoid making impetuous decisions that will make no sense tomorrow. Instead, strive to keep yourself busy.

Libra (24 Sep – 23 Oct)

If you balance rational reasoning with intuitive insights, then you’ll have a busy and productive day. But – if you try to control an unpredictable situation – you could end up with egg on your face.

