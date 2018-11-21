Stay vigilant at malls this Black Friday

For avid shoppers, Black Friday is the biggest shopping day on the calendar, with many retailers advertising goods at greatly reduced prices. Naturally, it brings the usual chaos with it – overcrowded malls, unruly shoppers, and lots of cash.

Free mobile safety application Namola has provided shoppers with some simple tips to keep in mind while shopping this Black Friday.

Minimise carrying cash

Criminals always look to exploit shoppers when malls are busy, where they can blend in and pickpocket effortlessly. To make sure you are not a victim, make sure that the bag you carry with you is zipped, and try to carry a card rather than cash.

Be vigilant

Criminals are as excited about your new purchases as you are, so be vigilant during and travelling back from your Black Friday splurge. Be as discreet as you can with your new purchases, and pay close attention when loading the bags into your car.

Watch out for fellow shoppers

If you see something, say something, and request assistance through the Namola app.

Use secure websites for online shopping

If the site has a green lock sign on the top left corner of the screen, it is safe to use. Do not take chances by trying out websites you have not heard of or used before. Update your antivirus software to prevent accessing unsafe websites, and never save your payment information on any site.

‘Rock-bottom’ prices may not be that low

Big sales have become a tradition of sorts during the holidays. But if a website or a store offers something that looks too good to be true, it probably is. Compare the prices of a product with other sites and shops. Also, rock-bottom prices could be a red flag that the business doesn’t have those particular items in stock.

Watch out for scam emails

As tempting as it is to open an email marked “special offer”, it really is not worth it. Rather delete these offers, do not click on any links, and do not open any attachments from people or businesses you are unfamiliar with.

Maanda Tshifularo, head of Dialdirect Insurance, said: “Whether you are heading to retailers or purchasing online this Friday, remain vigilant during your Black Friday shopping experience. It’s imperative that we as South Africans show criminals, not only that they are unwanted, but that we are aware of them.”

You can download and use Namola for a FREE by visiting namola.co/PR

The Namola application is supported by Dialdirect.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.