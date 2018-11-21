Tried & tested trends: Darling and Bomba dreadlocks

Dreadlocks being a huge hair trend means that the demand for fake or faux locks is higher.

Textures differ and it all depends on density, length and their weight. Styles also vary on what the desired look is.

I’ve hunted some popular styles that are easy to find in different price ranges.

Darling faux locks

For a lighter yet slightly silkier texture, try extensions that you can part, wrap or plait into the hair. Darling hair has made this easy, with faux lock extensions that come in various shades.

These lightweight locks cost around R60 at retailers and are easy to install and remove.

Bomba dreadlocks

For a more realistic look, a different type of fibre is used to manufacture the locks. It’s recommend that the method of installation is the crochet method.

These types of extensions are heavier, thicker and last longer. Usually, only two packets of extensions are necessary due to the slightly heftier weight on the head. Try Bomba dreadlocks for R820.

