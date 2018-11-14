Tried and tested: CK One and Tom Ford Neroli Portofino

Fragrance is a key factor to completing a look . I’ve found some steals in different price ranges:

CK One

When Calvin Klien launched his cool citrus infused genderless fragrance, I’m certain he wasn’t aware of how revolutionary it was.

This somewhat affordable fragrance can be worn by men and women alike and is a refreshing scent that evokes the emotion of freedom.

The formula is still as lasting as it was when it first emerged.

Price: R535.

Tom Ford Neroli Portofino

Tom Ford was originally a woman’s wear designer who decided to branch into cosmetics.

Neroli, as it’s known, is one of his most popular fragrances and is slightly more pricey because it is a private blend.

The oil used in the fragrance is extracted from the white flower blossoms of orange trees by a special steam distillation process.

This scent does not fade easily and should only be worn on pressure points.

Neroli Portofino is marketed to men and women. It’s all up to the personality and pocket of the wearer.

Price: R2 950 to R3 995.

