5 purple lip colours for an ultraviolet party look

Forget carmine red, purple — in its most electrifying shades — is the shade to spice up even the most understated of looks this holiday.

L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte by Lancôme

The latest addition to Lancôme’s lipstick line, L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte, has a matte finish promising an opaque flash of colour and a comfortable texture thanks to jojoba oil and ProxylaneTM. The luxury brand has no less than 15 colours to choose from, including a bold shade called Purple Fascination (509).

Demi Matte by Huda Beauty

The Huda Beauty brand’s Demi Matte lipstick, available in a choice of 15 shades, promises intense, pigment-saturated colour with a satin finish and a creamy texture. The Catwalk Killa shade — a purple with brown hues — is a top choice for a distinctive and ultra-feminine beauty look this party season.

Colour Crush Lipstick by The Body Shop

The Body Shop recently enriched its collection of Colour Crush lipsticks with 16 new shades. This beauty essential is formulated with cherry seed oil, Community Trade beeswax from Cameroon and Community Trade Marula oil from Namibia, and comes in a flamboyant Nairobi Violet (905) shade.

Le Rouge Mat by Givenchy

Lip colours from Givenchy include the iconic Le Rouge Mat, delivering intense, long-lasting colour and a high-density matte finish. It also comes packaged in a sleek leather case. The collection comprises several shades, including Violine Retro (330), for an elegant and audacious pop of colour.

Rouge Velvet The Lipstick by Bourjois

This fall, Bourjois unveiled a new set of shades of its iconic Rouge Velvet The Lipstick. Dubbed Fall In Love, the new collection includes a deep boysenberry plum shade called Plum Royal (20), delivering intense colour with a velvety matte finish and a hydrating complex.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.