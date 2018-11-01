For just R250m, you can live at the highest point in Sandton

Sandton’s new tallest building, The Leonardo in Maude Street near the JSE, is heading for completion at 55 floors. The building could stand about 227m tall at completion, which will make it the tallest in Africa.

The developers say they’ve already sold as many as 80% of the apartments off building plans; the cost of a square metre is considerably more than a flat in Ponte.

They recently sold a 580m² penthouse for R60 million, which makes it the priciest piece of sectional title to be sold in Gauteng, according to a report in Times Select.

The building has now reached about 52 floors and will feature 230 apartments along with office space, a business centre, lounge, spa, crèche, restaurant and spa.

The most affordable apartments are currently selling for between R4 million and R5 million, with prices expected to increase once the skyscraper is complete. Prices off plans before construction started began at R3.2 million, so whoever invested at the start has already made a huge profit. For around the same price as a few security upgrades to Nkandla, you can buy The Leonardo Suite, which will be a 3,300m² triple-storey penthouse with its own big rooftop garden, 20m pool, private lift, gym, cinema and staff quarters. It will be a luxury mansion in the sky, and the developers – the Legacy Group and Nedbank – are hoping to sell it for about R250 million. (Edited by Charles Cilliers)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.