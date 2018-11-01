Lascaux Cave exhibition extends its stay in SA

Sci-Bono Discovery Centre in Newtown, Johanneburg, has extended The Wonders of Rock Art: Lascaux Cave and Africa exhibition’s stay until January next year.

The Lascaux International Exhibition, which uses state-of-the-art methods and digital technology to create an exact replica of the cave and its Palaeolithic rock art, has been travelling the world since 2012.

This interactive mobile exhibition is in Africa for the first time.

In addition to the Lascaux cave exhibition is The Dawn of Art, curated by the Origins Centre, which traces the birthplace of art, design and technology back 100 000 years to the tip of Africa.

Through this you are able discover your millennia-old cultural roots through the world’s oldest known artworks, including original engraved fragments.

The Lascaux exhibition is counted among the most significant and beautiful sites of ancient human art on the planet.

A life-sized replica of parts of the cave wall is still on show at the Sci-Bono Discovery Centre, with discounted rates.

“It is the kind of exhibition that shows that we are all connected through history and art,” said Dr More Chakane, the CEO of the Sci-Bono Discovery Centre.

Sci-Bono Discovery Centre is open Monday to Sunday between 9am and 4.30pm.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.