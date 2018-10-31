A look back at Heidi Klum’s spectacular Halloween costumes

Every year, Heidi Klum throws a party to show off the extraordinary, over-the-top costumes that have made her the undisputed queen of Halloween: a futuristic butterfly, Betty Boop, an ageing grandma, and last year, a werewolf.

The supermodel has always succeeded in creating an outfit to surprise and delight her guests and followers on social networks. While we wait to find out what her costume of choice is for 2018, here’s a look back at Klum’s most spectacular costumes in recent years.

Betty Boop in 2002

In the early noughties, Heidi Klum made her bid for the most ambitious Halloween costume as Betty Boop. With XXL false eyelashes, a brunette wig, and an ultra-tight dress, the supermodel was a true-to-life incarnation of the famous cartoon heroine.

A maleficent witch in 2004

Back with a more traditional costume in 2004, Heidi Klum once again stole the show as a maleficent witch, with a super-sexy outfit complete with hat, giant wig and a revealing, bone-adorned dress.

An apple in 2006

As always with costumes, implementation is more important than inspiration. Maybe the idea didn’t sound like much, but Klum’s apple outfit was a hit in 2006. Pregnant at the time, she needed an easy-to-wear look with plenty of room, and the result was a forbidden fruit caught in the grasp of an enormous snake.

A crow in 2009

Klum went for a darker disguise with this crow outfit in 2009. Barely visible beneath her enormous beak, the supermodel’s face was entirely made up in black for the occasion. Thigh boots and fishnet stockings added a glamorous touch to the feathery ensemble.

Skinned alive in 2011

In the wake of her appearance as a robot in 2010, the supermodel embarked on an increasingly innovative series of transformations with special effects makeup. This 2011 costume is a case in point: a skinned human body with insides on full view. For the occasion, Klum arrived on a gurney accompanied by two bloodspattered doctors.

Ageing grandma in 2013

In 2013, Klum morphed into an eerily convincing grandma, with an old lady’s outfit and stunningly effective makeup. A unanimous hit among her guests and followers on social networks, the costume is one of her best-remembered Halloween outfits.

Futuristic butterfly in 2014

In 2014, the supermodel went even further with a butterfly disguise that was literally out of this world. Hours of makeup artistry were required to create this futuristic creature, which Klum documented in a video posted on social networks.

Werewolf in 2017

A werewolf but not just any old werewolf: the model’s outfit was specifically designed to bring to life the creature in Michael Jackson video Thriller. The result, which was both chilling and stunning, will be hard to follow. It remains to be seen what Klum has in mind for this year’s Halloween.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.