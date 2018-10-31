 
menu
Lifestyle 31.10.2018 01:27 pm

Forget winter, ‘Game of Thrones’ handbags are coming

AFP Relaxnews
Targaryen Dragon Tote. Picture: Danielle Nicole

Targaryen Dragon Tote. Picture: Danielle Nicole

The Danielle Nicole collection inspired by the hit TV series will feature fringing, embroidery and faux fur.

Game of Thrones fans will soon be able to express their love of the show through fashion, thanks to a new collaboration between HBO and the womenswear label Danielle Nicole.

The brand has been working on an 18-piece accessories collection inspired by the famous fantasy series, WWD reports. The line, which is set to launch on December 8, spans bags, purses and wristlets inspired by the show’s main characters and their costumes.

The pieces feature famous motifs and phrases from the production, such as “winter is coming” and “fire and blood,” with additional details including fringing, embroidery and faux fur.

Lannister Wristlet Pouch. Picture: Danielle Nicole

“We drew upon the fundamentals of the show, which resulted in a dark and romantic collection combined with plenty of dramatic flair,” Danielle DiFerdinando, founder of Danielle Nicole, told WWD. “We wanted each material, detail and embellishment to be a direct reference to many of the looks you see in the show.”

The brand has previously used characters from Disney, Harry Potter and Looney Tunes as inspiration for collections.

Game of Thrones is not the only TV show to be honoured by the fashion industry of late — earlier this year, H&M released a “Studio” fashion collection inspired by the cult TV series Twin Peaks, while The Handmaid’s Tale was given its own exhibition at the SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta, Georgia, back in April.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Art museum presents 21 years of SA fashion 16.11.2018
Final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ to air in April 2019 14.11.2018
E! to honour fashion icon Victoria Beckham 7.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.