Forget winter, ‘Game of Thrones’ handbags are coming

Game of Thrones fans will soon be able to express their love of the show through fashion, thanks to a new collaboration between HBO and the womenswear label Danielle Nicole.

The brand has been working on an 18-piece accessories collection inspired by the famous fantasy series, WWD reports. The line, which is set to launch on December 8, spans bags, purses and wristlets inspired by the show’s main characters and their costumes.

The pieces feature famous motifs and phrases from the production, such as “winter is coming” and “fire and blood,” with additional details including fringing, embroidery and faux fur.

“We drew upon the fundamentals of the show, which resulted in a dark and romantic collection combined with plenty of dramatic flair,” Danielle DiFerdinando, founder of Danielle Nicole, told WWD. “We wanted each material, detail and embellishment to be a direct reference to many of the looks you see in the show.”

The brand has previously used characters from Disney, Harry Potter and Looney Tunes as inspiration for collections.

Game of Thrones is not the only TV show to be honoured by the fashion industry of late — earlier this year, H&M released a “Studio” fashion collection inspired by the cult TV series Twin Peaks, while The Handmaid’s Tale was given its own exhibition at the SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta, Georgia, back in April.

